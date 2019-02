It is only "a matter of time" before a border poll is held, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has claimed.

He made the claim last night in Donegal town where he was speaking at a Sinn Féin local elections selection convention for the Donegal Municipal District.

The poll he said, would become a reality: "This is being discussed at the highest levels with the taoiseach, the British prime minister, a former leader of the UUP and in the House of Commons. It is now a reality. We will see a united Ireland."