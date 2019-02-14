Four dogs sprint home to bag Donegal punter four figures

A County Donegal native was quick out of the traps on Wednesday evening when they scooped a stunning four-figure sum thanks to a savvy flutter on the Greyhounds.

The anonymous customer placed a confident £20 accumulator in their local BoyleSports shop in the county, picking four dogs to win at combined odds of 323/1.

Fairholme View flew out of trap 2 to victory in the 7.57 at Sunderland to get the bet off to a flier at 7/2, while Maid of Loxley (3/1) and Mouna Dolerite (3/1) followed up at Peterborough and Sunderland respectively to leave the customer on a huge sweat.

The final selection Ring For Jimmy also won from trap 2 in the 9.38 at Peterborough at odds of 2/1, meaning the four dogs had taken less than a couple of hours to sprint to victory and land the ambitious bet.

The intuitive picks saw the punter walk off with a tidy sum of £6,480.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It wasn’t a bad couple of hours work from our Donegal customer who couldn’t have picked any better. The dogs weren’t massive prices but when combined it made for a stunning win and we hope the £6,480 reward goes down well.”