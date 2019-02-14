A singing nurse and wee Daniel O’Donnells take to the stage at Ireland’s Got Talent

Ireland’s Got Talent continues this Saturday night, February 16 at 7.30pm with another bunch of hopefuls trying their luck on Ireland’s only variety stage.

Last week’s show saw BSD dance troupe from Swords in Dublin got the Golden Buzzer from Jason Byrne - they join Sea of Change, an all-female choir made up of cancer survivors and supporters who are all straight through to the live shows. Will any of this week’s acts have what it takes to nab a remaining Golden Buzzer?

This week the show features 29-year-old singing nurse Rodelle Borja. Originally from the Philippines, Rodelle works in a nursing home in Swords and regularly sings to his patients. Performing to a live audience and four judges is a daunting experience for Rodelle but can he overcome his nerves to impress the judges?

The wee Daniels

The Wee Daniels are Finn Dolan (9), Robert Johnston (13), Jack O’Sullivan (12), Rian Sheridan (9) and David Rubotham (9) from Cavan who will be playing tribute to one of Ireland’s greatest entertainers, Daniel O’Donnell. They have the outfits, they have the signature moves, they have even mastered the Daniel ‘wink’. It’s their dream to perform on stage with Daniel, but first they have the four judges to impress.

Original rap

According to MC Daycent (31), from Thurles in Tipperary, he is ‘the best MC that you ever did see!’ He will take to theIreland’s Got Talent stage with an original rap including all four judges in his lyrics. His YouTube channel has amassed over 1 million views - but will the judges think he’s ‘daycent’ in the talent stakes?

Donegal

Lucy Lashes (28) is a drag queen from Cloghan in Donegal and has been performing for the past 8 years. She once turned up to a gig with only 3 people in the audience, but this weekend she will perform to a jam packed Helix Theatre. Can she charm the audience and more importantly the judges?

Tune into Virgin Media One on Saturday, February 16 at 7.30pm for the third episode of Ireland’s Got Talent. Ireland’s Got Mór Talent airs on Virgin Media One directly after the main show at 8.30pm.

For more MÓR TALENT, Virgin TV customers can access a first look at some of the following week's episode exclusively on Virgin Media On Demand.