ALL TIME GREATS: The draw for the semi-finals has taken place



The draw for the semi-finals of the Donegal All Time Great competition took place in the offices of the Donegal Democrat this week and there are two intriguing pairings left.

Going into this week's draw, we were down to the last four nominees - Rory Gallagher, Enya, Daniel O'Donnell and Michael Murphy.

The draw was made by Democrat staff members Tom Comack and James McNiff - and it has served up two fascinating ties.

So who was drawn against who? Well maybe you've already watched the draw on our Facebook page.

But if you haven't, we can tell you that the first name from the draw box was Daniel O'Donnell and he has been paired with Rory Gallagher.

In the other semi-final, it's Enya against Michael Murphy.

What happens next?

Our polls are now live on our website and you can have a chance to vote in each of the semi-final ties.

As always, a big thank you to all who have placed a vote in our competition up until now. And thanks too to our sponsors for their support.

Happy voting!