Cathaoirleach furious over funding loss on back of Muckish road

Half a million euro which was to be allocated to fix the back of Muckish Road has been lost due to the relevant documentation not being sent by Donegal County Council (DCC) to the Department of Transport, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has claimed.

Cllr Séamus Ó'Domhnaill said the financial loss has made him the angriest he has been since he entered the council in 2009.

“It was a penalty kick with no goalkeeper. The engineer had been up, proposals had been delivered, the department came back for small documentation. It was utterly unreasonable the ball was dropped,” he said.

Meeting

Cllr Ó'Domhnaill said that on September 20, 2018 a meeting took place with the Transport Minister, Shane Ross, which had been facilitated by his brother Senator Brian Ó'Domhnaill.

Later in the year, Mr Ó'Domhnaill was told that the money could be made available by the minister.

“Two Fridays ago, I received a call from a department official ringing me saying that they were not in a position to allocate the money to the back of Muckish road because the council had not sent the document as requested,” Mr Ó'Domhnaill said.

'I am sick to my stomach'

The Falcarragh-based councillor said that he was confident that should things have gone accordingly that a further €500, 000 would be allocated in 2020.

The DCC Cathaoirleach said that the back of Muckish road is as vital to the people of Falcarragh, Dunfanaghy and the surrounding areas as the N56 is to others.

The clearly emotive councillor said that he couldn't believe that the money for the road which connects tourists to areas, such as, Glenveagh, Churchill, Muckish and Errigal had been lost.

He said: “We had half a million euro waiting to be accepted. I am sick to my stomach, the people that I represent deserve the same level of respect as people everywhere else in the county and they are not getting it.”

His sentiments were echoed by the Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, John Sheamais Ó'Fearraigh, who said: I can understand your frustration after all the work you put invested in it.”

Other councillors present said that the matter would need to be discussed and a meeting set up to facilate the discussion with the relevant officials.