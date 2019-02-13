Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Margaret Leslie, Meena Hooghan,Killybegs

The death has occurred of Margaret Leslie, Meena Hooghan, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at the residence of her brother PJ and Anne Marie from 7 30pm on Wednesday with removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St.Mary's Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Philomena Dorrian, Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Philomena Dorrian, Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon. Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon. Remains going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon. House private please.

Brendan Taggart, 17 Loughery Terrace, Drumquin

The death has taken place of Brendan Taggart, 17 Loughery Terrace, Drumquin.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 7.30pm this evening, Monday, February 11

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Susan Coll, Moyle View, Millford

The death has taken place Letterkenny University Hospital of Susan Coll, Moyle View, Millford.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Peters Church, Millford.

Burial afterwards in Massmount Cemetery, Fanad.

Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans

The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, February 15, from 11am to 11pm and on Saturday, February 16, from 11am to 11pm.

Funeral arrangements later.

Jimmy McGinley, Magheroarty, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Jimmy McGinley, Magheroarty, Gortahork.

His remains are reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass at Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Aaron Heraty, Rampark Lane, Finner, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place tragically of Aaron Heraty, Rampark Lane, Finner, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence with remains going to St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, on Thursday for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to STOP, C/o John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Eamonn Martin, Cloghanbeg, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Eamonn Martin, Cloghanbeg, Cloghan. His remains will repose in the Oratory in the Church of Our Lady of perpetual Help, Glenfinn this evening, Tuesday February 12th from 6pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, February 13th at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Denise Friel, Knock, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at her home of Denise Friel, Knock, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at her home on Tuesday, February 12 from 10am to 11pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday morning February 13 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral please.

Felix Granaghan, 16 St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Felix Granaghan, 16 St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran. Reposing at his late residence today from 10am to 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh Cemetery, Bundoran. Family time on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only donations if so desired to the North West Hospice and the Heart foundation c/o John Mulreany Funeral services Bundoran or any family member.

