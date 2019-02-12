Be part of a bigger picture and join in the county clean up

The launch of the #Big Donegal Clean Up'19 will take place during March and local groups are being urged to take part in it.

Applications for equipment are now available through council offices.

Donegal County Council are encouraging as many groups as possible to promote their clean-up through social media and by sending in photographs and details so that it can be promoted on the council website.

For more information or to apply for equipment for #Big Donegal Clean 'up 19 contact your local council office or Suzanne Bogan, Waste Awareness Officer on 074 91 53900 or by email at suzanne@donegalcoco.ie