Former Donegal GAA coach John Morrison has died

John Morrison, who was coach of Donegal when Mickey Moran was manager, has died.

Morrison and Moran were in charge of Donegal from 2000-2002.

Morrison was also Mayo coach in 2006 alongside Mickey Moran as they reached an All-Ireland final against Kerry.

He managed Antrim as well as backroom positions with home county Armagh, Derry, Donegal and Leitrim.

A statement from Derry GAA read: "We are saddened to learn of the death of our former senior football coach, John Morrison.

"An inspirational man with a brilliant coaching mind who leaves us with many fond memories. Our thoughts are with John's family and Armagh Gaels at this time."

Ardara's John McConnell was Donegal Co chairman when Moran and Morrison were appointed to look after Donegal and McConnell paid a tribute today on Twitter:

John McConnell: Very sad to hear of the passing of John Morrisson. A coach ahead of his time and who shared his knowledge with everyone. Was highly regarded by all when he came to @officialdonegal with Mickey Moran. A real sound man. RIP John