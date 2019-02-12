Donegal patients advised that all scheduled outpatient appointments will go ahead today

The Health Service Executive has said it is doing everything it can to restore normal services following the suspension of industrial action by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The HSE said it welcomed the decision taken by the INMO and The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) to suspend industrial action planned for this week.

The INMO had planned action for today, tomorrow and Thursday.

At Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital all scheduled outpatient appointments will go ahead today as planned the HSE advises anyone with an appointment today, Wednesday and Thursday to attend.

Surgical patients will be contacted by their hospital if their procedure is going ahead.

Emergency departments are expected to be extremely busy and the public is asked to attend only if absolutely necessary.

Minor Injury Clinics will be operating as normal from tomorrow.

The INMO’s elected Executive Council last night suspended the upcoming strikes, following a recommendation from the Labour Court.

The INMO said the Labour Court recommendation makes progress across all areas of concern to the INMO, including the key areas of safe staffing and addressing recruitment and retention problems.

Among other proposals, it includes: guaranteed multi-annual funding to maintain safe staffing levels; significant changes to salary scale and allowances; increased education and training opportunities; and an expert group to examine, in a short period of time, remaining pay and reform issues including those affecting senior management grades.

Details of the recommendation will be presented to INMO members soon and will be subject to a ballot.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“After over thirty hours of negotiations at the Labour Court, the Executive Council have agreed that sufficient progress has been made to suspend strikes and consider the Labour Court’s recommendations.

“There is still more negotiation to be done, but we are at a point where we believe strikes can be suspended. Members will be kept fully informed and will have the final say in a ballot.

“Safe staffing along with recruitment and retention were key concerns for us, and we have made progress on both.

“We are immensely grateful for our determined nurse and midwife members, who are standing up for our patients and our professions. They have at all times worked to ensure patient safety during this dispute.”