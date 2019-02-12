Over one hundred people affected by power outage in Dungloe

Over one hundred customers in Dungloe are left without power this morning.

The ESB have apologised for any inconvenience caused and are currently working to fix the fault.

It is estimated that the power will be restored to the 128 customers affected by 13.15 today.

A statement on the ESB website reads: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."