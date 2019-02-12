Gardaí renew their appeal into murder of Donegal man

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Andrew Burns in Donnyloop in 2008.

Eleven years ago today, Andrew Burns received gunshot wounds and was found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church shortly before 8pm.

Gardaí believe a number of people were involved in the murder of the 27-year-old. They also believe that the murder was linked to dissident republican activity.

Gardaí say that while one person has been convicted of his murder and a number of persons have been arrested in connection with the investigation, they believe a number of people were involved in the murder. An Garda Síochána are very grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements. However, An Garda Síochána urge anyone with any information to come forward, the investigation is open and it is never too late to come forward.

Any information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Please contact the Incident Room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 0035374 91 67100/0035374 91 67170, any Garda Station or use the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.