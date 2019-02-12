Today's weather in Donegal

Patchy rain and drizzle along the western half of Ulster this morning. Towards evening there'll be another spell of patchy rain moving up from the south turning heavy later. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in a moderate or fresh southwesterly breeze, strong at times along Atlantic coasts.Any rain lingering on the north coast will clear and the night will become largely dry, although cloudy. Temperatures will be 7 or 8 degrees and southerly winds will be mostly moderate, occasionally fresh.