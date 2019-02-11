Minister chips in with grant for Gaoth Dobhair golf club

A grant of more than €12,000 for new machinery to maintain the golf course at Galf Chumann Ghaoth Dobhair has been announced.

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh made the announcement this afternoon.

“Galf Chumann Ghaoth Dobhair does great work promoting the Irish language and acting as a great outlet for the local community and attracting tourists and visitors to the area.

“This latest €12,000 funding will help ensure the course is as good as it can be,” the minister said.

Speaking in Irish, Deputy Joe McHugh, said: “Tá súil agam go dtabharfaidh an t-airgead seo an deis don chlub an Ghaeilge a chur chun cinn i measc na baill, an pobal áitiúil agus do thurasóirí sa cheantair.”

He added that the announcement of the grant comes a few weeks after he was able to confirm Government funding of about €13,000 for repair and refurbishment work on the clubhouse.

He said: “These two grants will go hand in hand to bring the golf club up to a great standard and help the members to continue their great work.”