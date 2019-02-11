Donegal man, 24, who died following rescue bid named locally

The young man who died after being rescued from the Erne river in Ballyshannon has been named locally as Aaron Heraty, 24, from Finner, Ballyshannon.

The man entered the water at the footbridge over the River Erne on Sunday just after 12 noon.

He was seen by a local man who raised the alarm and a combined rescue operation involving the Rescue 118 helicopter, the RNLI and the gardaí, swung into action with the man taken from the water roughly one hour later from an area close to the Mall Park.

He was subsequently brought by ambulance to the local Fr Tierney GAA park and from there flown by the Rescue 118 helicopter to Sligo University Hospital in a “cricitcal” condition but he passed away in the hospital later on Sunday afternoon.