Letterkenny University Hospital is exceptionally busy today

Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today including the Emergency Department, the Acute Medical Assessment Unit, the Day Surgery Unit and the wards.



The hospital is carrying out additional consultant ward rounds to facilitate early discharges to free up capacity for today.



The public are being urged to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.



However, if you are seriously injured or ill the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

Frontline staff are being thanked for their huge efforts during this challenging time.