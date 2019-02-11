Former Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh seeks Fine Gael nomination to contest European election

Former Rose of Tralee winner and business woman Maria Walsh is seeking the Fine Gael nomination to contest the European Parliament election in the Midlands North West Constituency.



The Fine Gael European selection convention for the Midlands North West constituency will be held later this month and Ms Walsh said this weekend that she wants to become an MEP.



“Five years ago I was chosen as the 2014 Rose of Tralee, an honour which brought me all around this great country, but more importantly, it gave me a platform to make a positive impact in people's lives. I have been to every county in Midlands North-West, meeting community groups and farming organisations, promoting good mental health for our young people as an ambassador for Jigsaw, discussing patriotism and history with schoolkids and parents as an Ambassador for the Thomas Francis Meagher Foundation, playing Gaelic football, and on manoeuvres with the Irish reserves.



Confirming she is seeking the nomination she said: “Everywhere I go, I meet people of all ages with the same hopes and concerns. The same constant questions crop up. ‘Will there be enough opportunities for me to raise my family in rural Ireland and for my children to stay here after that? How will the next CAP reform affect my family farm? How will Brexit affect my business?’



“I want to be a strong and effective voice for all with these concerns. I want to go to the European Parliament and help find the best answers and implement the solutions to those difficult questions.



“As a girl who grew up in the West of Ireland, I see the abundance of opportunities that we in the Midlands/North-West have to offer. From our beautiful rural villages like Shrule and Leitirmore to communities like Westport and Letterkenny, we are incredibly lucky to have diverse and talented resources. This is a pivotal time for all concerned here and I want to effect change,” Ms Walsh said.





The Fine Gael European election convention for the Midlands North West constituency will be held on Friday February 22 at Mullingar Park Hotel. There are four seats on offer in the constituency.

The Midlands North West constituency comprises of Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath and the city of Galway. The current MEPS are Matt Carthy (Sinn Féin); Luke Ming Flanagan (Independent); Marian Harkin (Independent) and Mairead McGuinness (Fine Gael). While Carthy, Flanagan and McGuinness are all running again, it is not yet known if Marian Harkin will contest her seat.