Deaths in Donegal, Monday, February 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Gráinne Gallagher, Cashlings, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Gráinne Gallagher, Cashlings, Kilcar

Remains reposing at her home. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am for funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights.

May Sweeney, Conlan, Kerrykeel and Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of May Sweeney, Conlan, Kerrykeel, and formerly Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Anne Graglia, nee Flanagan, The Moorings, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Anne Graglia, nee Flanagan, known as Onzey, The Moorings, Church Road, Killybegs.

Removal to St.Mary’s Church Killybegs on Monday evening for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private.

Jimmy Doogan, Crolly

The death has taken place at Falcarragh Community Hospital of Jimmy Doogan, Crolly.

Wake on Monday at his late residence from 12 noon. Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Chapel, Meenaweel with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Felix Granaghan, 16 St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Felix Granaghan, 16 St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran on 071 9841547.

John Anthony McLaughlin, Knockbrack, Malin

The death has taken place of John Anthony McLaughlin, Knockbrack, Malin.

Funeral leaving his home pn Monday, February 11 at 10.15am to St. Patrick’s Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Higgins, Viewfort, Balleaghan, Greencastle



The death has taken place of Frank Higgins, Viewfort, Balleaghan, Greencastle.

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Tuesday at 9.30am for 10am requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by interment in St Malachy's Cemetery, Edendork, Co Tyrone arriving at 3.30pm approximately.

Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Donegal Hospice or Bowel Cancer UK c/o any family member.

House private please after rosary at 11pm on Monday and on Tuesday morning.

Mary McMorrow (née Gallagher), Rathbawn Road, Castlebar, Mayo and Inver



The death has occurred at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar of Mary McMorrow (nee Gallagher), Rathbawn Road, Castlebar and late of Thower, Inver.

Remains reposing at the family residence on Rathbawn Road, Castlebar on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm, with removal on Tuesday at 10am to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar, arriving at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery.

Nellie McCahill, Ardconnell, Ardara

The death has taken place at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Nellie McCahill, Ardconnell, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Removal at 6.30pm on Monday to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John McGee, Ardnaglass, Pettigo

The death has taken place of John McGee, Ardnaglass, Pettigo. Remains reposing at the home of his sister Isobel Curran, Drumherriff, Pettigo.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Dorrian, Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Philomena Dorrian, Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 9pm with remains going to St. Joseph'ss Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

House private please.

Elizabeth Clarke, Roughan, New Mills, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Elizabeth (Cassie) Clarke, Roughan, New Mills, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Service will take place on Monday in Conwal Parish Church at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only please, donations to Conwal Parish Church c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Shuttle bus in place from Larkin's New Mills from 5pm until 10pm on both nights of the wake.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification