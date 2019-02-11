Frost to clear - today's weather for Donegal

Frost will clear quickly this morning. The day will then be mainly dry and bright with variable cloud and some sunshine. Still fresh for the day and afternoon temps will be around 7 to 10 degrees, but then it will get milder by evening. Light breezes.

Becoming cloudy overnight with occasional patchy mist or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in freshening southwesterly winds

Tuesday will be a cloudy day that will be dry most of the time but on occasions with patchy drizzle or light rain; cloud thinning at times allowing some sunshine to come through. Very mild with highs of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes.