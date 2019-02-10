Karen Guthrie steals the show again as Donegal Ladies dig deep to record second win

Donegal made it two wins from two games with a hard fought victory over Mayo at a wet and windy, St Marys, Convoy, this afternoon.



Donegal 3-10

Mayo 2-7



Karen Guthrie, Ciara Grant and Rosin Friel scored the goals for the locals who opened their campaign last weekend with a four point win over Dublin in Croke Park.

Niamh Kelly and Rachael Kearns hit the Mayo goals, one in each half.

Donegal, who played some champagne football against the Dubs, dug deep this afternoon as they came from behind in the closing quarter to clinch the win.

On a day borrowed from deepest winter Donegal played against the driving rain in the opening half but still took the game to Mayo from the off.

Amy Boyle Carr opened the Donegal account inside a minute after a good run down the right wing and tap over point.

And as they peppered the Mayo posts early on and they had a number of early chances to extend their lead.

Ciara Grant was denied by the upright and Geraldine McLaughlin was uncharacteristically wide from a close in free before Fiona Doherty hit the Mayo point.

And with Mayo down to 14 after team captain Niamh Kelly was sin binned in the third minute Donegal really piled on the pressure.

Geraldine McLaughlin was denied by a fine foot save from Laura Brennan.

But Karen Guthrie, scorer of 1-4 against Dublin last weekend, took up where she left off with two quick points and a goal.

The goal came after good approach play from Amy Boyle Carr and Geraldine McLaughlin opened up a five point lead as Donegal led 1-4 to 0-2.

Rachael Kearns scored Mayo's second point on the quarter hour mark.

A scrambled Niamh Kelly goal got the Westerners up and running and with Kelly and Fiona Doherty raising two white flags each without reply, Mayo moved two ahead as the half-time whistle beckoned.

Aoife McColgan replaced Aisling Nee in the Donegal goals after the the St Eunans player picked up an injury in the scramble that led to the Mayo goal.

But two converted Karen Guthrie injury time frees tied up the game at 1-6 each as they trooped off at the interval.

Donegal applied early pressure on the resumption but Geraldine McLaughlin dropped a number of shots short and also hit a couple of wides.

However with Mayo tenacious in defence, Roisin Durkin hit Donegal on the break with the first point of the second period.

But goals are big scores in games and Donegal were back on top again when Ciara Grant found the Mayo net following a quick free from Karen Guthrie.

That was on 42 minutes and with Donegal perking up, Niamh Hegarty landed a point before Roisin Friel netted Donegal's third goal.

Friel, with her first touch, was on hand to hammer home after Ciara Grant's initial strike was parried by Laura Brennan.

And when Friel quickly added a point Donegal were seven up, 3-9 to 1-7, with just over ten minutes remaining.

Mayo did score a second goal to reduce the margin to four but Donegal closed out the game with late points from Niamh Hegarty



DONEGAL: Aisling Nee; Nicole Gordon, Emer Gallagher, Shannon McGroddy; Treasa Doherty, Nicole McLaughlin, Niamh Carr; Katy Herron, Niamh Boyle; Karen Guthrie (1-5,3f), Niamh Hegarty (0-3), Amy Boyle Carr (0-1); Geraldine McLaughlin, Megan Ryan, Ciara Grant (1-0).

Subs: Aoife McColgan for A Nee 16 inj; Roisin Friel (1-1) for S McGroddy 46; Tara Hegarty for C Grant 60.



MAYO: Laura Brennan; Roisin Flynn, Noirin Moran, Danielle Caldwell; Kathryn Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, Nicola O’Malley; Clodagh McManamon, Dayna Finn; Niamh Kelly (1-2), Fiona Doherty (0-2), Sinead Cafferky; Emma Needham, Rachel Kearns (1-2), Grace Kelly.

Subs: Roisin Durkin(0-1) for G Kelly h/t; Amy Roddy for O Finn 59.

REFEREE: Brendan Rice (Down)

LISTEN: Karen Guthrie speaks to Tom Comack