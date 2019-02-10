Majella O'Donnell to join the nurses on the picket on Tuesday

Majella O'Donnell has called on the people of Donegal to come out and get behind the nurses at a planned protest in Letterkenny on Tuesday.

Majella, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, attended the annual Cancer Ball in Dungloe on Saturday night.

The wife of Daniel O'Donnell was joined by many women who had direct links with the disease either through friends, family or personally.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are planning further strike action across the country this week.

At Saturday night's event in Dungloe, Majella offered her support for the nurses.

"We need to bring our nurses back home for Australia, the UAE, England," she said.

"They are spread all over the world and held in the highest esteem while those left behind in our hospitals are working in impossible conditions."

And she called on the members of the public to show their support at Tuesday's planned protest in Letterkenny.

"We will gather at the car park near St. Conal's at 11am on Tuesday and make our way down to the University Hospital and join up with the nurses. I ask everybody to make that extra special effort and to come along and show their support."

