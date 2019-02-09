New Bishop of Clogher to be ordained on Sunday

Mass for the Episcopal Ordination of Monsignor Larry Duffy as the new Bishop of Clogher takes place at 3pm this Sunday in Saint Macartan’s Cathedral, Monaghan.

Parishes in Donegal in the diocese include Bundoran (Maghe Ene) and Pettigo while nearby Belleek-Garrison (Inis Muighe Samh) is also part of the Clogher diocese.

The Chief Ordaining Prelate will be Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, who will be assisted by Bishop Noel Treanor, Bishop of Down and Connor and Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland. Other Bishops and Diocesan Administrators will also be in attendance.

Concelebrants at the Mass will include priests and religious clergy from the Diocese of Clogher, priests who are classmates of the bishop-elect (Carlow 1976), priests from the Diocese of Kitui in Kenya where he ministered for four years, and other visiting priests.

Representatives of other Christian denominations in attendance will include Bishop John McDowell, Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher, Archbishop Michael Jackson, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin (and formerly Bishop of Clogher) and other representatives.

In attendance at the Mass will be family and friends of Bishop-elect Duffy; representatives of primary and post-primary schools, Church groups from the Diocese of Clogher, as well as representatives of civic society.

His Holiness Pope Francis appointed Monsignor Larry Duffy as Bishop of Clogher on December 8 last.

Since 2013 Bishop-elect Larry Duffy has been Parish Priest of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. He comes from the neighbouring parish of Magheracloone.

He was born in Ballybay on 27 November 1951. Bishop-elect Duffy’s parents were the late Thomas and Elizabeth Duffy. He has three surviving siblings, his sister Anna and brothers Patrick and Peter. Their other brother Brendan died two years ago.