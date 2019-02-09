Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, February 9

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Gráinne Gallagher, Cashlings, Kilcar

- John McGee, Pettigo

- Philomena Dorrian, Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon

- Elizabeth Clarke, Roughan, New Mills, Letterkenny

- Peggy Clancy Nee Gallagher, Frosses and Ardara

- Mausheen Elliott, nee Laughlin, 10 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- Eamonn Clinton, Glassagh, Fanad

Gráinne Gallagher, Cashlings, Kilcar

Remains reposing at her home from 11am on Sunday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am for funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights.

John McGee, Ardnaglass, Pettigo

The death has taken place of John McGee, Ardnaglass, Pettigo. Remains reposing at the home of his sister Isobel Curran, Drumherriff, Pettigo from 7pm on Saturday evening.

Removal of remains on Sunday evening to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Dorrian, Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Philomena Dorrian, Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 9pm with remains going to St. Joseph'ss Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

House private please.

Elizabeth Clarke, Roughan, New Mills, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Elizabeth (Cassie) Clarke, Roughan, New Mills, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Service will take place on Monday in Conwal Parish Church at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only please, donations to Conwal Parish Church c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Shuttle bus in place from Larkin's New Mills from 5pm until 10pm on both nights of the wake.

Peggy Clancy, nee Gallagher, Frosses and Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Clancy, nee Gallagher, Drumatumpher, Frosses and formerly of Glengesh, Ardara.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 12noon to 10pm.

Removal on Sunday for 10am funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with private cremation afterwards.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

House Private please on Sunday morning.

A one-way system will operate at the wake house. Entry to the wake house on Frosses/Glenties Road, and exit on the Donegal/Killybegs Road.

Mausheen Elliott, nee Laughlin, 10 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mausheen Elliott, nee Laughlin, 10 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral on Sunday at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Eamonn Clinton, Glassagh, Fanad

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Clinton, Glassagh, Fanad.

His remains are reposing at his home in Glassagh.

Requiem Mass will be held on Sunday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary at 9pm. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent De Paul c/o any family member.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

