Deele College Raphoe pay moving tribute colleague, the late Gráinne Gallagher, Kilcar

Deele College Raphoe have posted a lovely tribute to their teaching colleague Gráinne Gallagher from Kilcar who has passed away. Referring to her as "Gráinne O'Donnell" which she would be known as in their school community, they speak of her "kindness, care and compassion for each and every student in her class, present and past".

The tribute in full is as follows:

In Memory of Ms Gráinne O’Donnell

We have some sad and difficult news to share with the Deele College community this morning.

We are devastated and heartbroken to inform you of the death of our teacher, Ms Gráinne O’Donnell who passed away last night, Friday 8th February following a short illness.

Gráinne has been a Science and Physics teacher with us in Deele College since 2007. Her kindness, care and compassion for each and every student in her class, present and past, has been exemplary.

The staff, the parents, the Board of Management, the Parents Association and not least the Deele College students are extremely saddened by her untimely death.

We extend our deepest sympathy to her husband Kevin, her children Kaila and Dara, her father Michael, brother Gavin, sisters Majella and Fiona, extended family, friends and all those who knew Gráinne as we did.

We also remember her late mother Kathleen at this time.

The wake will take place on Sunday 10th and Monday 11th in Cashlings, Kilcar, Co Donegal. Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am and on the morning of the funeral. Gráinne’s funeral will take place on Tuesday 12th at 11.00am in St Chartha’s Church, Kilcar.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.