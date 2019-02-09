Kilcar in mourning after death of young mother Gráinne Gallagher

There is a cloud of sadness hanging over Kilcar this morning after news of the death of Gráinne Gallagher, Cashlings, which occurred on Friday evening.

The mother of young twins had been battling a short illness and news of her death, while still in her 30s, has left the entire local community in shock.

A member of the O'Donnell family of Ballymacfadden, she was married to Kevin Gallagher, two very well known families in the area.

Her death is just another in the list of young people in all parts of Donegal already in 2019 who have gone to their reward far too early.

The sympathy of the entire south west goes out to the Gallagher and O'Donnell families.

Arrangements for the funeral of Gráinne Gallagher have yet to be made.