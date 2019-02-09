Power out in Donegal homes, trees cleared as Storm Erik blows out

Storm Erik has blown out this morning but it hit Donegal hard with 498 homes here without power at the moment according to ESB Networks.

327 homes in the Cullion area of Letterkenny, 138 homes in Rossgier near Lifford and 33 houses in Buncrana are without power this morning following last night's storm force winds.

Spot flooding is an issue in various parts of the county this morning with heavy rain falling as the winds howled. There's a lot of water on some minor roads, so motorists are advised to drive with great care.

Trees came down in various parts of the county with council staff out in horrendous weather battling to remove trees, fallen branches and more to ensure roads were kept clear.

Storm Erik came with a status orange weather warning for Donegal, Mayo and Galway and wind gusts at times were really powerful.

The strongest wind gusts were recorded in Mayo and Galway - in Belmullet Mayo a gust of 115km/hr has been recorded with a mean wind speed of 83km/hr while at Mace Head, Galway a gust of 122km/hr has been recorded with a mean wind speed of 83km/hr according to the Donegal Weather Channel.