Leader funding for projects in Donegal welcomed

Donegal county councillors Martin Harley and Jimmy Kavanagh have welcomed funding from Leader of €175,000 for the redevelopment of Mevagh Hall and €75,000 for Carnone Hall Youth Club near Raphoe.

Cllr Harley (FG), Leas-Chathaoirleach of the Council, said: “This is a brilliant result for the young people of Carnone and around Raphoe who use the Carnone Hall.

“Leader funding of €75,000 is a fine example of support from Government for projects to help communities and young people. I am delighted to see the group benefiting.

“Carnone Youth Club will now be able to put this money into extending the centre and enhance the facilities to make it bigger and better for the young people and local community.”

Cllr Kavanagh (FG) said: “Mevagh Hall will be able to do a huge amount of work and refurbishment with the €250,000 grant from Leader.

“The hall is used extensively by local people and it is brilliant when we see community facilities like this, run by volunteers, and for everyone to enjoy, getting rewarded with Government support.

“Mevagh Hall for example will end up with a new roof and internal ceiling to make the building more energy efficient and a sports floor and stage and new lights.”

Cllr Kavanagh said: “You are looking at a significant grant that will ensure the hall is opened up to all sorts of new social, recreational and cultural events. Ultimately it will means the facilities get used to their full potential and it makes a massive contribution to the community with a facility that will be enjoyed by everyone in the area for years to come.”