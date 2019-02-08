Coláiste na Carraige lose out in final minutes of Markey Cup semi-final to St Columbs, Derry

There was last minute agony for Coláiste na Carraige in the semi-final of the Markey Cup as they lost out to St Columbs, Derry.

Coláiste na Carraige 3-7

St Columbs, Derry 1-16

After trailing at half-time, the Carrick boys romped back into the contest to lead by two points - 3-7 to 1-11 - with 15 minutes to go.

However, they found it difficult in the final minutes as St Columbs got back on terms with two quick points. Carrick had chances before they were hit by three points in the final two minutes which saw favourites St Columbs through to the final where they will meet Abbey VS, Donegal Town.

But it a measure of the fighting spirit of Coláiste na Carraige that they made St Columbs battle to the end to get the result.

At one stage in the opening half, the Carrick side trailed by 1-7 to 1-0, but they battled back to be just five points adrift at half-time. Pauric Love had their opening goal while their other first half points came from Eric Carr and three from Ronan Gillespie.

Ryan McShane added a second goal early in the second half and when Eoin Cormack fired home a third, it looked good for the Carrick boys, but it was not to be.

Still, given that the college lost a lot of their big name players at the end of last year, this was a brave bid to make it an all-Donegal final.

Coláiste na Carraige scorers: Ronan Gillespie 0-5,2f; Pauric Love, Ryan McShane, Eoin Cormack 1-0 each; Eric Carr 0-2,1'45'