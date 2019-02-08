Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 8, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Clinton, Glassagh, Fanad.

His remains will repose at his home in Glassagh from 6pm on Friday.

Requiem Mass will be held on Sunday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church Fanavolty with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary both nights at 9pm

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent De Paul c/o any family member.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel Callaghan, 44 Close Patrick, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top Letterkenny on Thursday evening, February 7 at 5pm going to Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday February 9 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Charlie Gallagher, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork.

His remains will repose at his niece Maureen's house in Lower Keeldrum from 6pm on Thursday.

Removal from there to Christ the King Church Gortahork on Saturday for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Family time from after the Rosary until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o McClafferty Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place of Brendan Mc Fadden, Moyra, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Saturday, February 9 to St. Finian’s Church Falcarragh for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

The death has taken place of Carmel Maloney, Loughros Point, Ardara and formerly of Maugherow, County Sligo.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 5.30pm on Thursday evening February 7.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon, February 9 at 12.15 to the Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

The death has taken place of Mena McGettigan, née Keeney, Mill Road, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her home from 2pm on Friday afternoon February 8, with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 9 at 2pm in St Conal’s Church, Glenties, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 10pm on Friday and also on the day of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Glenties Dementia Day Care, c/o any family member.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons funeral directors.

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Frances Coyle, Glasgow and formerly of Glasserchoo, Gweedore. Her remains will repose at her late residence from 5pm on Thursday.

Removal to St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola on Friday evening for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Ards Friary Restoration Fund c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors.

Rosary tonight at 9pm; House private from after the rosary until 10am.

The death has occurred of Bridie McHugh, Carntullagh, Bruckless and formerly of Derries, Glenties.

Remains reposing today from 5pm to 10pm at the home of her daughter Marguerite and son in law Donal McLoone, Glenties and on Friday from 12noon to 10pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am going to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Thursday at 9pm and on Friday at 10pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Evelyn McMonagle of Bath Terrace Lane, Moville.

Remains reposing at Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff.

Visiting time on Thursday February 7 from 3pm to 5.30pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Pius X Church Moville to arrive at 6pm.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Friday morning, February 8 at 11am followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director; 0872498407.

The death has taken place at his home of Jimmy Ward (Bartley), Meenmore, Dungloe.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday, February 8 at 11am in St Columbas Church, Burtonport with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place of Margaret Duffy, Dargan, Portsalon, Fanad.

Funeral from her late residence on Friday, January 8 going to St Columba's Church, Massmount for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

