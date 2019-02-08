Status Orange Weather warning in place for Donegal

Reports of trees down and debris on roads are filtering to us this morning with a Status Orange wind warning in place for County Donegal, valid until 6am Saturday.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place of the rest of the country until the same time.

A Yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry, with between 30-40mm of rainfall and some spot flooding expected.

Overnight strong gusts of wind have already hit Donegal while the orange warning kicks in from 9am this morning.

Donegal Castle will be closed to visitors today as a precaution. There are reports of some trees down across the county.

The Met Éireann Status Orange Warning for Donegal is as follows: "Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130 km/h. The highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where these values may be exceeded at times. Very high seas as well with some coastal flooding." The warning is from 9am today to Saturday morning at 6am.

Status Orange wind warnings were issued on Thursday morning for the west and north-west of the country with the rest of the country covered by a Status Yellow alert.

* If you have weather related information please send it to us via email editorial@donegaldemocrat.com or facebook.