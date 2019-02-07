Coast Guard calls on public to heed weather warning

In light of the severe Weather Warning issued by Met Éireann for Friday, February 8 the Coast Guard is calling on the general public and all mariners to heed the warnings and take appropriate action.

The Coast Guard is asking users of smaller vessels to pay particular attention to the weather warnings and for the general public to be mindful of the risks on exposed areas in particular piers, walkways and cliff areas.

The Coast Guard wishes to remind recreational walkers to be careful as sudden wind gusts or waves can result in serious accidents.

As always if you see anybody in trouble or think they are in trouble along the coast or at sea dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

The following Met Éireann warnings are in place: Orange for Donegal - southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130 km/h. The highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where these values may be exceeded at times. Very high seas as well with some coastal flooding, valid from 09:00 08-Feb-2019 until 06:00 09-Feb-2019

An orange warning is in place for Galway and Mayo - southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130 km/h. The highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where these values may be exceeded at times. Very high seas as well with potential for some coastal flooding, valid from 05:00 08-Feb-2019 until 13:00 08-Feb-2019.