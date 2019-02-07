Donegal receives €677,000 under Local Improvement Scheme

More than €677,000 for repair and improvement works on local and farm access roads, laneways and boreens around the county has been announced.

A total of €10 million was allocated nationwide by the Department of Rural and Community Development under its Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

The announcement was welcomed by Donegal minister Deputy Joe McHugh.

“The money will go repair and upgrade hundreds of kilometres of roads to improve access to homes, farms, tourist spots and local amenities,” he said.

“Donegal got one of the highest allocations in the country last year and again this year the allocation of €677,456 is a hugely significant spend. This will ensure dozens of access roads can be worked on.”

“The LIS scheme was reintroduced by this Government in 2017. It has become a lifeline for people living in remote and isolated areas.

“This Government is working to ensure that access for rural populations is supported and sustained and this latest investment following the allocation of more than €880,000 for the County Council to work on 55 roads and lanes last year.

Disappointment

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil called for another round of funding later in the year.

He said that while the allocation will allow for a great number of roads to be done within the county, “there will of course be disappointment due to the fact much more was applied for by the local authority”.

“LIS applications are extremely important for rural part of our county and it is essential that increased funding is approved for the county, as currently there is a massive backlog of roads awaiting funding added Pat the Cope.

“I am calling on the Government to consider another round of funding to be allocated later in the year.”