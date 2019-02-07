Donegal town hotel wins pretigious award

The Abbey Hotel established in the 1940's with the Abbey Bar established in 1948 is renowned as one of the number one entertainment hub in the north west.

Entertainment at the establishment includes Saturday rock nights and country music weekends. Throughout the year traditional Irish music sessions take place in the Abbey.

The establishment also boasts great food and delicious cocktails in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Guests can choose between bars over three floors which includes the Sky Nightclub.

The hotel is home to the Market House Restaurant which is famous for its “Steak on the Stone” and speciality gins from the wine and gin bar. The hotel has always been a proud sponsor of local clubs and sports teams with a strong association with Donegal GAA.

One of the hotel's proudest moments was when the Donegal team returned to the Abbey Bar in 1992 with the first Donegal All-Ireland cup. The Abbey Hotel was famed throughout Ireland and became known as the Home of Donegal football where teams and supporters have been returning ever since.

A spokesperson for the hotel said: "We are thrilled that we have won Coca-Cola HBC’s popular Christmas incentive for hotels, restaurants and catering customers, such a prestigious prize with flights, accommodation and tickets to one of the world’s most influential gatherings of bar and nightlife professionals at the convention in Las Vegas and to be the national winners of the competition with Coca Cola bringing this prize to Donegal which is another first for Donegal.

"Our present owners bought the hotel in the 1990’s and have invested heavily in the hotel. We pride ourselves on our friendly professional service and warm Donegal welcome and are very proud to carry on that tradition with Coca Cola as a Premium Brand. It says a lot when two well-known and successful companies can come together and have a mutually beneficial working relationship which helps both parties to further their business interests. Bar manager Andrew Quinn and sales and marketing manager, Elaine McInaw, are thrilled to have the opportunity to attend America's Largest Bar Expo in Las Vegas thanks to Coca Cola”