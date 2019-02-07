Two Donegal students nominated for the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards

Two outstanding young people from Letterkenny have been recognised for the exemplary volunteer work they’ve carried out in their local communities.

The local students were revealed as Pramerica announced its twenty finalists for the 2019 Spirit of Community Awards (SOC), the only all-Ireland youth initiative of its kind.

Kai McHugh has been nominated for his work on the ‘4 L’s Campaign’ within Donegal GAA Health and Wellbeing through which he worked to promote positive mental health.

Ciara O’Malley dedicates much of her volunteer work to the Letterkenny Model United Nations and is involved with the European Youth Parliament within the Connaught-Ulster Regional Council.

The SOC programme, which is run in partnership with the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) and the General Teaching Council for Northern Ireland (GTCNI), honours post-primary students for outstanding acts of volunteerism and the positive contribution they make in their local communities.

“Year after year, I am so impressed by the incredible drive and passion shown by our participants,” said Andrea McBride, Vice President of Information Systems, Pramerica Systems Ireland.

“ 2019 is no different. The volunteer work carried out by teenagers and young people in towns and villages in Ireland is truly having an impact and making a difference.

“From caring for the elderly and supporting mental health awareness to helping people with learning disabilities, motor impairments and blindness – so much of the volunteering activities that young people are involved in is going under the radar.”

The 20 students will be presented with €500 and an engraved silver medallion at the awards ceremony on March 28 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The top two Junior Honourees will also receive an additional €500 for their chosen charity, and two of the twenty students will be named All-Ireland Youth Volunteers of the Year. These two awardees will receive €1,000, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their school and an all-expense paid trip to the United States in May to participate in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards ceremony.

