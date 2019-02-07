Donegal's newest Lotto winner says health is more important than wealth

A retired Donegal farmer who has won €500,000 in the EuroMillions draw has said that health is your real wealth.

Charlie Meehan, 85, from Carrick, near the main Lifford Road at Manorcunningham is delighted with his life-changing win.

He said: "Naturally, it is a shock. I am in my eighty fifth year. I don't have any great plans for the money to be fair. There are a fair few women about the house so it has added to their wants."

Charlie said that he has led a good active life as a farmer. However, in 2012 Charlie spent almost a year in hospital in Galway as a result of cancer.

"I had cancer in 2012 and spent almost a year in hospital in Galway. I have made a perfect recovery. The staff at the hospital in Galway and the staff at Letterkenny University Hospital are very, very good people."

Charlie said that his tenure in hospital has led him to value what is important in life: "I value my health more than anything. Money can't buy you your health."

Charlie said that despite the fact that no plans have been made yet for the money that a wee holiday may be in store.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at Barclay’s Newsagent in Raphoe.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 02, 12, 33, 42, 44.

This is the third EuroMillions Plus winning ticket in Ireland so far this year.

Jimmy Barclay, owner of Barclay’s Newsagents in Raphoe expressed his delight after learning that one of his customers had picked up the prize in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw.

“We’re absolutely over the moon! We are a small community based shop in the heart of Raphoe Town with a very loyal customer base so we’re just thrilled that one of these people has won the half a million euro prize," Jimmy said.