Third day of INMO action across Donegal

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are striking for the third day today during a further 24 hours of strike action.

Nurses are on picket lines across the country from 8am to 4pm.

In the north west nurses are picketing outside Sligo University Hospital and Letterkenny University Hospital.

Pickets are taking place in Donegal at 14 different locations.

Nurses will be picketing from 9am to 4pm at An Clochar HSE offices, Ballyshannon, Buncrana Health Centre, Falcarragh Nursing Unit, Killygordon Public Health Centre, and Scally House, Letterkenny.

Pickets will be held from 12 noon to 2pm at Carndonagh Community Hospital, Donegal Community Hospital, Dungloe Community Hospital, Falcarragh Nursing Unit, Killybegs Community Hospital, Lifford Community Hospital, Ramelton Nursing Unit, and St Joseph’s Community Hospital in Stranorlar.

The second day of the action was held on Tuesday and finished yesterday morning.

Pickets were held outside health centres, community hospitals and HSE offices across the county.

Today’s action is expected again to have a significant impact on patient services within the Saolta Hospital group.

The INMO is in dispute with the HSE over staffing and pay issues and says a serious shortage of nurses across the health service is impacting on patients and staff.

The union is also calling for a 12% pay increase to bring them into line with other health professionals, to attract and retain nurses. The INMO has escalated the action and extra strike days will take place on February 19 and 21, in addition to the already-announced strike today, and on February 12, 13 and 14.