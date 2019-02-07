Appeal for information following cross-border car chase

Police are appealing for information after a car which was being driven erratically fled towards the Donegal border when confronted by authorities last night.

The grey Honda Civic Type R was initially reportedly driving erratically on the Racecourse Road area of Derry.

Police were alerted to the scene shortly after 10pm last night and the car subsequently made off in the direction of the border.

The car was driven back and forth between Donegal and Derry at high speed for the next hour.

Both police and members of An Garda Síochána set up a number of check points in a bid to stop the car.

Police were able to get this vehicle stopped using a stinger on the Racecourse Road

However, the vehicle traveled to Clon Elagh where it was abandoned and the driver made off at around midnight.

Police are urging anyone who maybe know who was driving the grey Honda civic type R last night, if you saw where he ran to or if you know where he’s staying right now, to call the non-emergency number on 101 or contact the Garda Confidential Hotline.