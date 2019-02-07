Gardaí in Donegal pledge "zero tolerance" as they clampdown on student fights

Gardaí in Ballyshannon say they are taking a “zero tolerance” approach to what they describe as “organised fights” between students.

One fight between secondary school students in the town was videoed and seen on social media by hundreds of people.

On Monday week last, January 28, a fight at lunchtime between Coláiste Cholmcille students took place outside school grounds on the underpass to the new Aodh Ruadh bridge.

Gardaí have confirmed that they have viewed the video and have spoken to all the parties involved with a decision to be made on any further action.

A statment from Coláiste Cholmcille said the incident involved “a small number of students acting recklessly. The students are subject to the full rigours of the school’s Code of Behaviour.”

In the video groups of students can be seen watching the fight which went on for more than 90 seconds. The video of the fight was shared on the WhatsApp social media platform.

Gardaí confirmed they have spoken to all the parties involved in the fight: “We have taken action. This matter is being dealt with under the Juvenile Liaison Scheme and we are taking a zero tolerance approach.”

Sergeant Stewart Doyle said the practice of “prearranged or organised fights” had come to their attention and they had been made aware of a platform called “student fight club” which, he said, was a cause for serious concern.

“This seems to be a common phenomenon all across the western seaboard,” he said.

Sgt Doyle said gardaí have spoken to second and third year students at group assemblies in Coláiste Cholmcille and extra foot and mobile patrols had been rostered at lunchtime in the town.

PROSECUTION

Garda Yvonne Carolan, speaking on the regular ‘Community Patrol’ slot on Ocean FM, referred to the issues in Ballyshannon: “Fighting is going on at lunchtimes. We are taking action and we are investigating all incidents under the Public Order Act with a view to prosecution.

“We have detailed gardaí to carry out active patrols at lunchtimes and in the evenings and at night time to combat this very serious issue we are having at the minute.

“We have been in contact with the schools in our area and I have been attending assemblies to try and stress to pupils the seriousness of these issues and these prearranged fights.

“I am appealing to parents to know where their children are going and to try and limit their time in the town and I am asking residents in the Ballyshannon area to contact the gardaí if they see any anti-social behaviour going on or if they notice a trend in certain areas of the town. Obviously they are going to move around when they know we are pattroling.

“Gardaí are aware of the [prearranged fights] and we are definitely taking action.”

SCHOOL STATEMENT

The statement in full from Coláiste Cholmcille issued by principal Jimmy Keogh to the Democrat is as follows: “School authorities treat matters like this very seriously. It involved a small number of students acting recklessly and they are subject to the full rigours of the school’s Code of Behaviour.

“The school is naturally very disappointed but stress that this is not reflective of the wider student cohort.”