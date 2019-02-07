Noreen McGarvey in election race in Donegal for Fianna Fáil

It is understood that five candidates have been nominated to represent Fianna Fáil at the upcoming local elections in the Glenties Electoral Area with one new face emerging.

Informed sources in Fianna Fáil said that sitting councillors Seamus O'Domhnaill and Enda Bonner along with Anthony Molloy, Hughie McBride and Noreen McGarvey have all been nominated.The two new faces are Anthony Molloy in the Glenties area and Noreen McGarvey in the Dungloe area. Hughie McBride has been a candidate in a previous election for Fianna Fáil while Seamus O'Domhnaill and Enda Bonner are both sitting councillors.

Noreen McGarvey is indeed well seasoned in politics having worked with Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat The Cope Gallagher in his various roles as TD, Minister and MEP and has acquired a very deep political insight throughout the years and would be regarded as politically astute.

Apart from her political experience, Noreen is active in her local community and is deeply involved in the local Burtonport Festival for over 20 years. She is a council member at Cruit Island Golf Club, a member of various musical groups including Burtonport Variety Group, St. Columba's Church Choir in Acres and is alo a member of the Donegal Parents and Friends for people with learning disabilities.

Commentators in West Donegal have intimated that the main battle at convention will centre around the Rosses and Gaoth Dobhair area with McGarvey, McBride and Bonner seeking selection.

Traditionally the candidate from below the ‘Gweebarra line’ would be expected to make it through convention, but as many will agree, politics is a changing game and one never knows how the ball may bounce.