Sitting Fine Gael Donegal councillor Barry O'Neill undecided if he will run in local elections

Sitting Donegal county councillor Barry O’Neill has been nominated by his party branch to run in the local elections.

The Fine Gael Ballyshannon-based councillor has been considering his future in politics ahead of a selection convention by the party for the Donegal Municipal District.

The convention was supposed to take place this week but has been postponed until next month.

Cllr O’Neill said he had accepted a nomination from the Ballyshannon branch of the party.

“I was asked and I let my name go forward,” he said. “The convention decides who will go forward.”

He said that while he had received a nomination he would be making his mind up ahead of the convention.

Cllr O’Neill, who has served on the council for 15 years, has been considering his future in politics.

The deadline for nominations had been extended for a week and closed on Monday.

Three other candidates have been nominated. Former councillor and Bruckless-based hotelier John Boyle, who lost his seat in 2014 has been nominated. Joe Harley, who is the brother of Stranorlar-based county councillor Martin Harley, is also going forward.

Bernard McGlinchey, who is based in Donegal town, has also been nominated.

The party ran three candidates in the last local elections in the Donegal MD, with only Cllr O'Neill being returned.

John McNulty, who is development officer with the party in the county, said a direction on the number of candidates to run has yet to come from party headquarters.

He said he expected the convention to be held early next month.