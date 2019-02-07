Former Fianna Fáil member Billy Grimes to run as an independent in Donegal council elections

Former Ballyshannon Fianna Fáil town councillor Billy Grimes has said he will be running as an independent in May.

Mr Grimes, who was twice mayor of the town and served on the town council for over 20 years, said he had resigned from the party in December.

Fianna Fáil has selected sitting councillor Michael Naughton, former Bundoran town councillor Philip McGlynn and Roger Meehan.

“I feel that there has been a momentous change in party politics both nationally and locally and I feel I will be better positioned to deliver to the people as an independent,” he said.

“I feel the shackles attached to party politics has shown to be a hindrance as you can be mandated to vote along party lines which may not be in the best interest of the constituents.

“I feel party politics is nowadays more concerned about the party rather than the people and I am more concerned about the people rather than the party.

“My reason for putting myself forward before the electorate is I feel that the constituency and particularly the areas of Ballintra Pettigo, Ballyshannon, Bundoran, and surrounding area have been neglected over the last few years and if elected I would commit to giving this position my full-time dedication.”