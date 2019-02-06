Donegal icon Brian McEniff reveals his favourite place in Donegal and much more

This week's guest is All-Ireland winning manager and successful hotelier, Brian McEniff

What's your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend out in Donegal?

Heading off to a Donegal match. Enjoying the great banter on the journey and then the great colour and atmosphere that Donegal supporters bring with them. Obviously, a win always makes the whole weekend better.



Who has made the greatest contribution to Donegal in your lifetime, and why?

Two people come to my mind instantly - Packie Bonner and Daniel O'Donnell, both from the Rosses. Packie's unforgettable save in Genoa in 1990 which brought a nation to a standstill and created a great awareness of Ireland to the whole world. Likewise Daniel through his music but even more so, his great natural Donegal warmth. There is not a place in the world that he visits without promoting the county. They are both great ambassadors.



What's your first Donegal memory?

Well, it's not necessarily my best but one that I will always remember. It was a national league final back in 1952 with Donegal playing. There I was all dressed up in the green and gold and only nine years of age. All set to go for the big day out in Croke Park only to be left behind at Bundoran Station. Disappointment would be an understatement.



What's your favourite part of the county, and why?

Without a doubt The Rosses. Christine Sweeney of Sweeney's Hotel in Dungloe had been a great friend of mine in Cathal Bruagha Street and she introduced me to Cautie, my wife. I really have great memories of West Donegal.



What do you think gives Donegal its unique identity?

Without a doubt its people. Practically every country in the world has good scenery, great golf and many spectacular attractions but when it comes to friendliness and that unique warmth of welcome Donegal just cannot be beaten. We area curious people and just cannot resist a good conversation.



Do you have a favourite local writer, artist or musician?

Once again Daniel, Kathleen Fitzgerald and the Richard Fitzgerald Ceili band and of course Enya.



What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Infrastructure - our roads in many parts of the county are far from even national standards. We need much better access to the county to facilitate both investment and tourism, Brexit represents a possible disaster to this county if there is no deal. People do not realise that in the event of a crash out, the only access to the rest of the country without going into the North of Ireland is over Ballyshannon Bridge.



If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Donegal, what would it be?

I would bring back the train service to Donegal. As a child, I have great memories of the old CDR line and the great scenic routes through the gap and other paces. Not only would it improve the whole transport network throughout the county but it would provide a great tourist attraction.