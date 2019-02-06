Operation Transformation latest: Donegal man Cathal loses 3.5lbs

RTÉ's Operation Transformation leaders' Week 5 weights announced as An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's metabolic age is revealed

On Operation Transformation tonight the five leaders faced the weighing scales to see if they had reached their respective targets.

Cathal Gallagher from Ballyshannon had been set a target of 4lbs which he missed, losing 3.5lbs. Cathal was again set a target of 4lbs for next week.

Pamela Swayne from Youghal, Co Cork was given a target of 2lbs, Pamela lost 1lb this week and was set a target of 3lbs for next week.

Paul Murphy from Tubercurry, Co Sligo lost 4lbs after a target of 3lbs had been set and was again set a target of 3lbs for next week.

Limerick's Jean Tierney had been set a target of 2lbs, she lost 0.5lbs and has a target of 2lbs again for next week.

Dublin’s Siobhan O’Brien had an expected weight loss of 3lbs which she achieved, her target for next week is 2lbs.

Also tonight An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among a host of famous names including Jake Carter, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Aengus Mac Grianna, Anna Geary, Claudia Carroll and Blathnaid Treacy who, along with presenter Kathryn Thomas, stepped on a special weighing scales designed to measure their metabolic age*.

Tomorrow, Thursday 7 February, Operation Transformation in association with the Irish Pharmacy Union and scales manufacturer Tanita are giving the general public the chance to see how they measure up on a similar scales at one of over 430 pharmacies across the country.