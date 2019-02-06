Leo McLoone of Naomh Conaill closing in on 100 games for Donegal

Leo McLoone is just two games away from joining the Donegal 100 club brigade.

On Sunday, if he plays any part against Tipperary, he will be playing his 99th game, joining Paddy McGrath on that number.

Will Paddy McGrath make the 100 club this week, or could both Paddy and Leo play their 100th game for Donegal when Fermanagh come to O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on February 24.

McLoone will become the first Naomh Conaill man to reach the mighty target of 100 intercounty games.

Thanks to Fr Seán for the stats included with this article, and they reveal that McLoone had his best seasons in 2012 and 2014, coinciding with Donegal's two All-Ireland final appearances.

Leo McLoone stats courtesy Fr Seán Ó Gallchoir