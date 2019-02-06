Status yellow wind warning issued for Friday

High winds and storms are set to return on Friday.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country with the north west once again one of the areas to be worst hit.

The warning was issued today and will take effect from 6am until to 8pm on Friday.

Friday will be very windy with strong to gale force southwest winds and severe gusts.

Winds will veer westerly by early afternoon and they'll continue very strong for a time and then gradually ease.

Rain forecast for Friday morning will clear eastwards with heavy showers following for the rest of the day.