Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 6

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Evelyn McMonagle, Bath Terrace Lane, Moville



The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Evelyn McMonagle of Bath Terrace Lane, Moville.

Remains reposing at Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff.

Visiting time this evening, Wednesday February 6 from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow, Thursday February 7 from 3pm to 5.30pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Pius X Church Moville to arrive at 6pm.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Friday morning, February 8 at 11am followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director; 0872498407.

Jimmy Ward (Bartley), Meenmore, Dungloe



The death has taken place at his own home of Jimmy Ward (Bartley), Meenmore, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 12 noon on Wednesday, February 6.

Funeral mass on Friday, February 8 at 11am in St Columbas Church, Burtonport with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Arthur Kee, Glencross, Rathmullan, formerly Kee’s Hotel, Stranorlar



The sudden death has occurred at his home of Arthur Kee, Glencross, Rathmullan, and formerly of Kee’s Hotel, Main Street, Stranorlar.

His remains are reposing at his home in Glencross, Rathmullen.

The house is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral leaving his home following prayers on Thursday, February 7 at 10 am for Private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 1pm.

A Celebration of Arthur’s life will be held in Kee’s Hotel, Stranorlar, on Thursday, February 7 at 6 pm. The family will be in attendance from of 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm and everyone is welcome

Frank McHugh, Muckross, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Frank McHugh, Muckross, Kilcar. Reposing at his late residence. Removal from his late residence on Thursday at 10.30am, for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church Kilcar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Ruby Norris, Tremone, Lecamey, Moville

The death has taken place of Ruby Norris, Tremone, Lecamey, Moville.

Her wake is taking place in her son, Mervyn and daughter-in-law Joyce’s residence, 'Trean House,' Tremone, Lecamey.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 7 at 12.15pm for 1pm funeral service in Glacknadrummond Methodist Church, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal MS Society c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Dermot Ryan, Ballybrack, Moville

The death has taken place at his home of Dermot Ryan, Ballybrack, Moville.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 7 at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

John Glen Davis, Cloughroe, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at his residence of John Glen Davis, Cloughroe, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral service at his late residence on Wednesday, February 6 at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in Church of Ireland Graveyard, Stranorlar.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Stranorlar Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy or any family member.

Margaret Duffy, Dargan, Portsalon, Fanad

The death has taken place of Margaret Duffy, Dargan, Portsalon, Fanad.

Removal on Wednesday, January 6 at 3pm from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, January 8 going to St Columbas Church, Massmount for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Tony Wilkinson, ‘Cocadorcha’, Tyroddy, Ramelton

The sudden death has taken place of Tony Wilkinson, ‘Cocadorcha’, Tyroddy, Ramelton.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday, February 6 from 11am.

Funeral Service in St. Paul's Parish Church, Ramelton, on Thursday, February 7 at 3.15pm.

Cremation on Friday afternoon, February 8 at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 3pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Heart Services, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Willie Joe Campbell, London, formerly of Drimnacarrow, Frosses

The death has taken place of Willie Joe Campbell, London, England and formerly of Drimnacarrow. Husband of Ellen Campbell (née Devenney), formerly of Letterkenny.

Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Wednesday evening February 6 at 6.30pm, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses to arrive at 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral mass on Thursday, February 7 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Cranny Road cemetery, Frosses.

Leonie Campbell née Guilfoyle, London

The death has occurred of Leonie Campbell née Guilfoyle. She passed away in London on January 4 .

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 7 at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green, London.

Burial afterwards in Mortlake Cemetery at 1.30pm.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification