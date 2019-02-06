Donegal shop sells €500,000 EuroMillions winning ticket 

There are celebrations in the town of Raphoe today with news that a local newsagents has sold a €500,000 EuroMillions winning ticket.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday (Tuesday) at Barclay’s Newsagent in Raphoe.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 02, 12, 33, 42, 44.

This is the third EuroMillions Plus winning ticket in Ireland so far this year. While there was no winner of Tuesday’s €129 million EuroMillions jackpot, another lucky player from Co. Tipperary matched 5 numbers in the main draw to scoop a €17,535 prize.

The EuroMillions jackpot now rolls to an incredible €140 million (estimated) for next Friday’s draw.

Jimmy Barclay, owner of Barclay’s Newsagents in Raphoe expressed his delight after learning that one of his customers had picked up such a life-changing prize in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw.

“We’re absolutely over the moon! We are a small community based shop in the heart of Raphoe Town with a very loyal customer base so we’re just thrilled that one of these people has won the half a million euro prize," Jimmy said.

"We’re just eight miles from the border of Northern Ireland but we get very little passing trade so we are confident that it could be a local customer. The whole town is absolutely buzzing this morning and no doubt that we’ll have a lot of people in the store to check their tickets in the hope that they have won the half a million euro!”