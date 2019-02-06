Glenties community activist to seek Sinn Féin nomination for elections

Glenties community activist Brian Carr will be seeking the Sinn Féin nomination to contest the upcoming local elections as one of three candidates to go forward from the party for a council seat in the Municipal District of Glenties.

His declaration comes following the announcement earlier this week that the party intends to run three candidates in the Glenties Electoral Area for this May’s vote.

If endorsed, the well-known Glenties resident will likely join existing Sinn Féin Councillors Marie-Therese Gallagher and John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh on the party ticket later this year.

“I am extremely delighted and proud to officially announce today that, after a great deal of personal reflection, that I intend to seek nomination to be one of three candidates from Sinn Féin to run for the party in the upcoming local elections for 2019," he said.

“This has been a hugely important decision for me, but I have been buoyed by the tremendous level of support which I have received from my family, friends and from local people both here in the town and neighbouring parishes, who have all encouraged me to run and seek nomination.

“As many people will know, it’s almost exactly four years to the date that, after many years of community activism and engagement, that I was formally welcomed into Sinn Féin.

“Having previously contested the 2015 local elections as an Independent candidate for the Glenties Electoral Area, this was an experience that – while very positive – reinforced in my mind the importance and benefit of having a party and strong team behind you when seeking election.

“I took the decision to join Sinn Féin because, for me personally, I believe that it is the only party in Ireland that is on the side of ordinary people and its members are fully committed to the creation of a fairer, more equal Ireland for everyone.

“Anyone who knows me will be aware of my dedication and commitment to community-based activism and this is very much reflected in the many local projects and initiatives in which I’ve been involved down through the years.

“I believe that my track record speaks for itself in this regard and one only has to look at the role which I’ve had the privilege to play along with many others in my community in helping to develop and promote Glenties and the wider area.

“This includes the reinstatement of the Mullantyboyle Bridge and the Save Lough Anna campaign to name a few, as well as my role as Chair of the Glenties Development Committee which I’ve had the honour of holding for a number of years now.

“Moreover, while I truly believe that this region has been well represented over the past term by incumbent Sinn Féin Councillors Gallagher and Ó Fearraigh, I nonetheless feel that the time is right for the town of Glenties and its surrounding area to have a representative of its own to stand up for it at Council level.

“While I in no way take the party’s convention scheduled for later this month for granted, and while we must now await and respect the view of the membership who will ultimately decide who will be added to the party’s ticket for May’s election, I am hopeful that I will receive the backing from those in attendance on the night and from the wider party membership.

“I want to thank everyone again for all their support and for encouraging me to run again this May and I confident that with the continued backing of my family, friends, supporters, local community and my party that I will be successful in my bid to represent the people of the Glenties MD”