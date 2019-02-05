Meeting to discuss pearl mussel programme to take place in Donegal

A meeting to discuss the Pearl Mussel Programme will take place in the Colmcille Heritage Centre, Churchill, on Wednesday, February 13 at 8pm.

The results-based programme aims to improve conditions for the endangered freshwater pearl mussel in the top eight freshwater pearl mussel catchments in Ireland.

The Glaskeelan Catchment is located in Donegal.

There are catchments in Mayo, Cork, Galway and Kerry.

Those at the meetings will be provided with some background information on the project, payment rates, terms and conditions and how to apply to the programme.

The farmer information meetings are taking place throughout the country.

For further information in relation to the Pearl Mussel Programme, you may go to www.pearlmusselproject.ie.