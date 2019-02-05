South Donegal water supply removed from EPA action list

A south Donegal water supply which serves over 2,700 water consumers has been removed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from its Remedial Action List (RAL).

The Owenteskna Public Water Supply which serves Owenteskna and Kilcar has received a €3.8m upgrade by Irish Water.

The new treatment system has a new state of the art water treatment plant and reservoir and includes UV disinfection to mitigate against the risk of contamination from cryptosporidium. Customers in the south west area of Donegal now have a reliable supply of high-quality drinking water in compliance with requirements set out in the European Union Drinking Water Directive and National Drinking Water Regulations, Irish Water said.

Works are continuing on the six other Donegal water supplies Cashilard, Creeslough, Glenties-Ardara, Greencastle, Letterkenny, and Milford Letterkenny.

It’s expected that the Cashilard scheme and Glenties-Ardara will be removed in the next RAL update. The Creeslough treatment plant is currently being upgraded, while works at the Greencastle source are also in progress. The Milford-Letterkenny supply will also be removed once the Letterkenny Water Treatment Plant has been upgraded and works on this are progressing. All 6 schemes will be completed by Irish Water with the expectation that they will be removed from the RAL by the EPA by years end.

Speaking about the RAL and the ongoing work in Donegal, Irish Water’s Regional Compliance Specialist Pat O’Sullivan said: “The publication of the latest RAL update is a confirmation of the focus and dedication of Irish Water and Donegal County Council in ensuring the delivery of clean and wholesome water in the county.

“As a single utility, Irish Water can take a comprehensive look at the overall performance of Ireland’s drinking water production plants for the first time so that when the most serious problems are identified like some of the issues in Donegal, projects and budgets can be prioritised.”