Great sadness at death of Breege Coll, Bunbeg

The death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital recently of Breege Coll, Knockastolar, Bunbeg.

Aged 63 years, Breege (née Doherty), was originally from Magheralosk, Bunbeg and was a daughter of the late Den Pháidí Hiudaí Doherty and Sarah Tom Ned (née McBride).

She was born in Glasgow and was one of a family of four, two boys and two girls.

After leaving college Breege decided to pursue a career in nursing and she studied at Victoria College of Nursing in Scotland. She was known as a dedicated and extremely kind nurse. The family moved back to Gaoth Dobhair some years ago and they set up home at Knockastolar.

Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg. The celebrant of the Mass was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair who also officiated at the graveside.

At the beginning of the Mass Breeg’s daughter, Mairéad spoke about her beloved mother and added she was a loving mother and mentor.

She said she was an excellent and devoted nurse, teacher, a taxi driver and a very talented cook and baker. She went on and said she was a kind hearted woman, who wrote a lot of poetry down through the years.

Mairéad then recited a beautiful and moving poem titled ‘Thank you very much’ which her mum had penned. Afterwards gifts representing her life were brought to the altar by family members. They included a family photograph, her handbag to represent her fondness of stylish dressing and her nursing hat she wore while nursing in Scotland.

The soloist was Eileen Sweeney who also played the tin whistle and she was accompanied on guitar by Pat Duffy.

The lessons were read by Aimee and Geraldine and family members brought the gifts to the altar and read the prayers of the faithful.

In his homily Fr. Brian said we should celebrate the lovely memories Breege Coll left behind. He said she lived life to the full and treated people with kindness, generosity and helping hands.

Fr. Brian added that she had given great and loyal service while a member of the Parents Committee of Scoil Chonaill, Bunbeg and also Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair “Long after her children left Scoil Chonaill she continued as a member of the Parents Committee and her service had spanned over twenty years,” he said.

She worked quietly behind the scene and she worked at the school in organising events and helped in organising the Santa visit to the school in the weeks coming up to last Christmas.

The pupils of Scoil Chonaill provided a guard of honour as the remains were brought into the church. Her funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery.

Breege was predeceased by her younger sister, Margaret Doherty, who passed away in June, 2016 aged 53 years. Her mother, Sarah Doherty died in January 2005, while her father Dan passed away in April 2012.

She is survived by her husband, John, three daughters, Mairéad, Sarah and Aisling, son, Ryan, brothers, Thomas and Paul, family circle, relatives and friends, to all of whom deep sympathy is extended on their loss.